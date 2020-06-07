November 6, 1967 - June 5, 2020 Donald Louis Lindner Jr., 52, affectionately known as "Butch", of Lynchburg, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, at the UVA Medical Center. He was the husband of Valerie St. John Lindner. Born November 6, 1967, in Baltimore, Md., he was the son of Donald Louis Lindner and Margaret Tarun Lindner. Butch was a computer technician for Centra Health and a member of Hyland Heights Baptist Church. He was an avid Washington Redskins fan, and enjoyed Star Trek, Star Wars and the Muppets. Butch also enjoyed working in the Hyland Heights nursery watching and taking care of the children. His greatest joy in life was when he and Valerie adopted their daughter, JoAnn. Butch was preceded in death by his sister, Joanne Lindner of Baltimore, Md. In addition to his wife and parents, Butch is survived by his daughter, JoAnn Lindner of Lynchburg; three siblings, Suzanne Fowler and her partner, Ed Braun of Newport Richey, Fla., Maryann Nugent and her husband, Patrick of Westerville, Ohio and Daniel Lindner and his wife, Heather of Hagerstown, Md.; and other loving family members and friends. There will be a private graveside service at Fort Hill Memorial Park with the Rev. John Boyles officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. Whitten Funeral Home staff will assist the family with the 10 person social distancing rule due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hyland Heights Baptist Church. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
