John A. Lightner, born on February 18, 1927, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Pearls of Life Memory Care Center. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 52 years, Betty, and a beloved son, Daniel. He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Rose; daughter, Kathy Paris of Warrenton; son, James Lightner of Lynchburg; son, Bill Lightner and his wife, Kathi, of Forest; daughter, Linda Davis of Louisa; daughter-in-law, Patricia Lightner of Bedford; grandchildren, David Michael Paris; Bryan Lightner and his wife, Amy, Allison Lightner and Jerett Martin, Benjamin Davis and his wife, Stacey, Robert Davis and his wife, Megan, Chelsea Lightner Simmons and her husband, Nick, Jonathan Lightner, and Matthew Vaughan; great-grandchildren, Madysen and Blake Lightner, Peyton and Parker Goldstein, Peyton and Jacob Davis, and Autumn and Christopher Davis. A native of Pennsylvania, John came to Lynchburg from Syracuse, N.Y., in 1958 with Betty and four of his children. His fifth child was born in Lynchburg. Following Betty's death in 1999, John married Rose in 2003 and thoroughly enjoyed their merged families which included Rose's children Rose Anna Marsh, Christy Neas, Bill Oglesby, and Beth Moore, and their children and grandchildren. John served in the United States Marine Corps during World War II. He married Betty, graduated from Colgate University, and began his 38-year career with General Electric Company all in 1947. He served many years as Manager of Marketing Communications for GE in Lynchburg before retiring in 1985. John was active in numerous Lynchburg civic and business activities including President of the Lynchburg Advertising Club and Chairman of the Shenandoah Chapter of the GE Elfun society. He was particularly proud of his years as a Scoutmaster and Chairman of the Scouts Central Virginia District. Following Betty's good example, he served many years as a volunteer at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was an active member of Holy Cross Catholic Church, and worked closely with Holy Cross Catholic School after it was relocated to Langhorne Road in the early 1960's John enjoyed years of fishing and camping with his family, especially running his own boat to catch marlin and sailfish in the Gulf Stream off Cape Hatteras most often with his son, Dan. The family will have a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Alzheimer's Association, 3831 Old Forest Road, Suite 7, Lynchburg, VA 24504. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.
+1
+1
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.