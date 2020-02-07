Norma Hassel Light, 90 years, born on June 26, 1929, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020. She was the second daughter of Olga and Otto Burklin, marrying Elmer W. Hassel and moving to Lynchburg, Va. when GE opened its new plant in 1958. She is survived by her sister, Ilsa Smith of Richmond, Va.; two daughters, Lynne Morgan (Dennis) and Greta Grace (Dennis); niece, Leslie; nephew, Greg; three grandchildren, Ben, Bran and Anne; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great- granddaughter. She was very devoted to being a mother for her daughters and for her community. She was a talented gardener, flower arranger, an avid reader, cherished her church, tried tennis, golf and bridge, and loved her friends. Norma and Elmer moved to Westminster Canterbury donating their talents on many committees. After Elmer's death in 2007, she found love again and married Warren Light in 2009; they held hands until his death 2012. Her family thanks each person Norma met and loved for their friendship and the many caretakers that assisted her later in life. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. at Westminster Canterbury in the Weissert Chapel on Saturday, February 22, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to First Presbyterian Church, 1215 VES Rd, or Westminster Canterbury Fellowship Fund, 501 VES Rd, both Lynchburg, VA 24503. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Light, Norma Hassel
