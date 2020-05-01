Christian Liedtke, 89, of Lynchburg, went to be with his Lord Wednesday, April 29, 2020, from his residence. Born in Romania, November 9, 1930, he was the son of the late Samuel Rosina Banko Liedtke. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean war and was a retired building contractor. He was a long time member of Thomas Road Baptist Church and a 1997 graduate of Liberty Bible Institute. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Donna Ediger Liedtke; his son, Douglas Christian Liedtke; two daughters, Brenda Annette Johnson and her husband, Jeffery and Heidi Lynette Armstrong and her husband, Bradley all of Lynchburg; one brother, Wilhelm Liedtke of Las Vegas, Nev.; five grandchildren, Andrew Liedtke, Ashley Grandey and husband, Matt, Joshua Liedtke-Armstrong and fiancée Rachael Martin, Jonathan Liedtke-Armstrong and Kaitlyn Jonson; and a very special family friend Jessica Deaton. The family would like to gratefully acknowledge Centra Hospice for the wonderful care they provided. A memorial service celebrating his life will be conducted at a later date. The family requests memorial contributions be made to Thomas Road Baptist Church, 1 Mountain View Dr., Lynchburg, VA 24502, www.trbc.org or to Grreater Europe Mission/Ministry of Dwight & Melissa Poggemiller, www.gemission.org. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is assisting the Liedtke family (239-0331).
