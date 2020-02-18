Eula Mae Lewis-Sullivan, of Forest, Va., passed on Friday, February 14, 2020. Eula was born on March 9, 1930, in Appomattox, Va. She was the mother of Gail Forest (Thomas), Michael J. Sullivan, and the late Lorrie J. Toone. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Diamond Hill Baptist Church, 1415 Grace St., Lynchburg, Va. 24504. A celebration of Eula's life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Springfield Baptist Church in Appomattox, Va. Her remains will be open to the public one hour prior to the service. Family and friends will assemble at the church. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com. Community Funeral Home directing.
