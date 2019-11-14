Michelle Gentry Lewis, 56, of Lynchburg, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at her residence. A homegoing celebration will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Rising Sun Missionary Baptist Church. The family will receive friends and the cortege will assemble at 570 Woodland Dr., Madison Heights. Community Funeral Home directing

