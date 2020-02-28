Mary Lewis, 83, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020, at her residence. She was born to the late George Vincent and Geneva Wilkins Vincent on February 28, 1936. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Howard Lewis Sr.; son, Howard Lewis Jr.; and brother, Hurley Wilkins. Those left to cherish her memories are her children, Lynn Lewis (Sandra), Jeffrey Lewis (Kim) and Robin (Uzziel) Wilson, of Lynchburg; sister, Louise Vincent, of Ohio; sister-in-law, Edith Wilkins; 15 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at New Vine Baptist Church with Pastor, the Rev. Daryl Drew, Officiating and Dr. Mack Johnson, as Eulogist. The interment will be in the church cemetery. Family and friends may view on Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 12 until 7 p.m. at Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

Service information

Feb 29
Visitation
Saturday, February 29, 2020
12:00AM
Davis-Turner Funeral Service
1016 Rivermont Ave
Lynchburg, VA 24503
Mar 1
Funeral Service
Sunday, March 1, 2020
2:30PM
New Vine Baptist Church
616 Old Rustburg Rd
Lynchburg, VA 24501
