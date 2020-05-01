Fred Howard Lewis, 75, of Lynchburg, died on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was born September 25, 1944, to the late Ruth C. Hawksworth and Welton H. Lewis. He was raised by his great aunt, the late Pearl Lawhorne and her husband Charlie Lawhorne. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Susie Roberts; and his brother-in-law, Nick Ford. He is survived by his daughter, Tammy Martin and her husband, Chuck; and her children, Loriel Campbell and Ryan Campbell (Emily); his son, Fred H. Lewis Jr.; and his children, Kelly, Aubrey and Hunter; two sisters, Marie Carwile and husband, Kenneth and Blanche Ford; two brothers, Kenneth Lewis and wife, Karen and Welton Lewis; his feline companion, Sheba; and a number of nieces and nephews. Fred was an avid reader and enjoyed watching sports on TV. He loved NASCAR and was an avid Dallas Cowboy's fan. A private graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Fort Hill Memorial Park with the Rev. Glenn Robertson officiating. Friends are invited to pay their respects and sign the register from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. The family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is assisting the Lewis family (239-0331).

