Lewis, DeFraunce "Boo" Ondrea

Friday morning, October 4, 2019, sweetly, quietly and gently, the angels came to take Mr. DeFraunce "Boo" Ondrea Lewis to his heavenly home. DeFraunce, of Lynchburg, Va. was born the oldest of four children on April 20, 1964, in Bedford County, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Shirley Lewis and brother, Tracy Lewis. DeFraunce joined Otterville Baptist Church at an early age. He was also a member of the Big Island Masonic Lodge #316. DeFraunce was employed as an instructor for the Bedford County Public Schools' Alternative Education Program, for over 20 years until his health failed and he retired. A man who exemplified a strong passion for children with special needs, DeFraunce also volunteered as a Special Olympics Travel Basketball Coach. His commitment to youth was evident in all he did, advocating for children and young adults. DeFraunce never met a stranger. His love for people was evident as he enjoyed making people laugh and telling family stories. DeFraunce was a good son, brother, friend, husband, and father. To honor his loving memory, are his wife of 25 years, Donna and their children, Sierra, Maya, and Bryson. He is also survived by his sister, China Lewis, of Atlanta, Ga. and brother, Robert "Chuck" Lewis, of Bedford County, Va. DeFraunce was also loved by his many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. There will be a family visitation night, Wednesday, October 9, 2019, from 7 to 8 p.m. at Community Funeral Home Chapel. Homegoing Services will be conducted 12 noon, Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Otterville Baptist Church, Bedford County, Va. His remains will be open to the public one hour prior to the service. There will be a Mason Ceremony at the conclusion of the Homegoing Service. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Family and friends will assemble at the church. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com. Community Funeral Home directing
