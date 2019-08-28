Judy Bigelow Leslie, 76, of Goode, Va., died on Friday, August 23, 2019. She was the wife of Samuel Augustus Leslie for 28 years. Born on Tuesday, May 4, 1943, in Memphis, Tenn., Judy was the only daughter of the late Folger Bigelow and the late Ruth Smith Bigelow. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Dashiell Newcomb. In addition to her husband, Judy is survived by her son, Rick Newcomb, his wife Cher, and granddaughter, Andi, of Atlanta, Ga.; daughter, Teri Osborne, her husband, David, and grandson, Felix, of Montreal, Quebec, Canada; stepdaughter, Jenny Beck, her husband, Kevin, and granddaughters, Lauren, Michelle, and Grace, of Hagerstown, Md.; stepdaughter, Kathleen Palmer, her husband, George, grandson, Dylan and granddaughter, Avery, currently residing in Ansbach, Germany; and stepson, Mark Leslie of Dallas, Texas. Judy went to Florida State University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree. While there she joined the FSU Circus as an acrobat. She met her first husband Dick Newcomb, who was also a collegiate circus performer. He later obtained a degree in nuclear engineering and then joined the U.S. Navy's nuclear submarine service. After losing each of their spouses to cancer, Judy and Sam forged a special bond and were blessed with 28 years of marriage together. Judy was an avid golfer, prolific gardener, book lover, church volunteer, world traveler, dinner party hostess, tennis player, bridge player, most fun grandmother ever, beloved mother and cherished stepmother, and most of all a loving, nurturing companion to her husband, Sam. When she and Sam played golf together, often she would outdrive him! Judy was devoted to her grandchildren, filling her's and Sam's basement playroom with toys, stocking numerous craft supplies, games, and books. The farm in Goode is a special place for the family. Judy's grandchildren loved to play with Mema, in the basement playroom, on the sun porch, drawing with chalk on the driveway, blowing bubbles, riding a zip-line, walking to see the horses, and especially playing together in the pool. Judy cherished our blended family, planning numerous family reunions, for which we are immeasurably grateful. Judy was blessed to have many close friends who loved her, the Hilton Head ladies, bridge groups, golf partners, close church friends and neighbors. A celebration of Judy's life will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends for two hours prior to the service. A reception will follow at the church. Her family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church, 5810 Fort Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24502. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
