Joseph Frank Leonard, 74, of Forest, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at his residence. He was the husband of Louise Martin Leonard. Born November 23, 1945, in Roanoke, he was the son of Frances Smith Leonard Schuyler and the late Wesley Frank Leonard. Frank was a manager at Burley's Market, and then owner/operator of Family Food Mart. He served our country in the U.S. Marines Corps during the Vietnam War. Frank was also a commander in the American Legion Post 16 in Lynchburg, Va. In addition to his father, Frank was preceded in death by one brother, Marvin Leonard. In addition to his wife and mother, Frank is survived by three sons, Joseph F. Leonard Jr. (Glenda), Tim E. Leonard (Roxane) and Mike S. Leonard (Bobbi), all of Rustburg; five siblings, Ronnie Leonard (Robin) of Tennessee, Norma L. Harris of Rustburg, Brenda L. Evans (Donnie) of Huddleston, Susan L. Phillips (Joe) of Altavista and Steve Wood (Pam) of Vinton; three grandchildren, Raven Leonard, Lauren Leonard and Hunter Franklin; and other loving family members and friends. A memorial service will be conducted 5 p.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with the Rev. Al Stewart officiating. Military Honors will be presented by the American Legion Post 16. The family will receive friends following the service until 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post 16. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
Leonard, Joseph Frank
