(PLEASE NOTE THE CHANGE IN MEMORIAL SERVICE VENUE) Joseph Frank Leonard, 74, of Forest, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at his residence. He was the husband of Louise Martin Leonard for 54 years. Born on November 23, 1945, in Roanoke, he was the son of Frances Smith Leonard Schuyler and the late Wesley Frank Leonard. Frank was a manager of Burley's Market, Simplimatic Engineering and owner/operator of Family Food Mart. He served our country in the U.S. Marines Corps during the Vietnam War. Frank was a life member of the American Legion Post 16 in Lynchburg, Va., a life member of the Marine Corps League, a life member of the Vietnam Veterans, Masonic Lodge, Scottish rite and other various organizations where he volunteered in a number of positions. In addition to his father, Frank was preceded in death by one brother, Marvin Leonard. In addition to his wife and mother, Frank is survived by three sons, Joseph F. Leonard (Glinda), Tim E. Leonard (Roxanne), and Mike S. Leonard (Bobbi), all of Rustburg; five siblings, Ronnie Leonard (Robin) of Tennessee, Norma L. Harris of Rustburg, Brenda L. Evans (Donnie) of Huddleston, Susan L. Phillips (Joe) of Altavista, and Steve Wood (Pam) of Vinton; three grandchildren, Raven Leonard, Lauren Leonard and Hunter Franklin; and other loving family members and friends. A memorial service will be conducted 5 p.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the American Legion Post 16, 1301 Greenview Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24502, with Pastor Al Stewart officiating. Military Honors will be presented by the Honor Guard of the American Legion Post 16. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the American Legion Post 16. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post 16 or to the American Cancer Society. A special thank you to Gentle Shepherd Hospice for their care towards Frank, especially Tammy, Melissa and Allie. Their care is greatly appreciated. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
Leonard, Joseph Frank
To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Leonard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.