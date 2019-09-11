Ora Reynolds Lemar, 88, of Brookneal, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019, at home. She was the wife of the late D.D. Lemar. Mrs. Lemar was born in Pennington Gap, on August 25, 1931, a daughter of the late P. Andrew Reynolds and Ella Mae Stewart Reynolds. She attended Staunton River Baptist Church. She is survived by four daughters, Joyce Maddox (Ray) and Cora Self (Terry) both of Gladys, Carolyn Pugh (Ronnie) of Phenix, and Donna Ramirez of Broken Arrow, Okla.; one son, David Lemar (Sheryl) of Madison Heights; 15 grandchildren, Sherri Maddox, Tim Maddox (Tina), Melinda Senn (Jeremy), Jason Self, Becky Bowles (Joey), Jeremy Ramsey, Bret Ramsey (Christine), Amanda Murray (Sean), Michael Eggleston, DeAna Ramirez, Rachel Ramirez, Megan Stocker (Travis), Kellie Ramirez, Donna Tyree (Matt), and Jessica Lemar; 12 great-grandchildren, Joshua, Katy, Eli, Ezra, Caroline, Emily, Sarah, Conner, Daniel, Dean, Alec, and Lora; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by four sisters, Viola Reynolds Russell (Vance), Alpha Reynolds Parsons (Lester), Ollie Reynolds Coffman (Ben), and Eliza Reynolds Maples (Bernard); and infant brother, Jesse Reynolds. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the Hospice Staff, especially, Gail, Sherri, Sherry, Martha, Robyn, Christine, Sarah, Pam and three special friends; Teresa, Joan and Betty. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Staunton River Baptist Church cemetery by Tim Maddox. Memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity. Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hendersonfuneral.net.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.