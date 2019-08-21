Valorie Shae Spence Leidich, 55, of Big Island, died on Monday, August 19, 2019, with her family by her side. She was the loving wife of David Leidich. Born on August 5, 1964, in Lynchburg, Valorie was a daughter of Barry Spence Sr. and Betty St. John Spence. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Morgan Ashley Fitzgerald; and her grandparents, Woodrow and Lena Spence and James "Jim" and Ellen St. John. Valorie was a member of Big Island Baptist Church and worked as a paralegal for Overstreet Sloan Law Firm. In addition to husband and parents, she is survived by her son, Joshua David Martin; daughter, Lauren Tyler Rose and her husband, Christian; stepchildren, Dana Markham and husband, LT., and Joey Leidich and fiancée, Amanda Kidd; grandchild, Mason Fulton; step-grandchildren, Brooke, Scott, Hayley and Trace Markham, Cameron and Max Leidich; siblings, Kristie Markham and husband, Randy, and Barry Spence Jr. and his wife, Mallory; nieces, Hannah Lohner and husband Owen, Ellie Spence and Holly Spence; nephews, Tyler Markham and Trey Spence, as well as a host of friends she considered family. The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg from 6 until 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Big Island Baptist Church at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the American Cancer Society, 4240 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060, or the Big Island Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 348, Big Island, VA 24526. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory of Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
