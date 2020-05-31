Theresa Hill LeGrys, age 90, of Wilmington, Del., and formerly of Bedford, Va., and Somers, N.Y., passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020. Theresa was born in Washington, D.C., daughter of the late Frederick and Louise Artley Hill. She graduated from Sewanhaka High School in 1947, and in 1951 she graduated from State University of New York, in Plattsburg, N.Y., with a BS in nursing. She continued with SUNY in Albany, N.Y., getting her Masters of Nursing Education in 1979. Theresa worked as a nurse and also as a nursing educator at Putnam/Northern Westchester BOCES, in Yorktown Heights, N.Y. She was a member of the Nurse's Health Study at Harvard Medical School/Bribham and Women's Hospital. Theresa is predeceased by her first husband (married 1950-1994), John R. LeGrys who died in 1994 and her second husband(married 2001-2019), Richard R. Babboni who died in 2019. She is survived by her children, Susan LeGrys Woodford, Basking Ridge, N.J., Joan LeGrys Mills (Dennis), of Naperville, Ill., Barbara LeGrys Woodford (Paul), of Wilmington, Del., Thomas F. LeGrys (Jean), of Delray Beach, Fla.; her grandchildren, Evan LeGrys, Michael Woodford, Thomas Woodford, Kathryn Woodford, Elizabeth Woodford, Anna Woodford, Megan Mills, Sean Mills; and great-grandson, Casey Woodford. A memorial service is being planned and will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to The Cancer Institute, http://www.cancer.gov/about-nci/overview/contributing or to the Bedford Area Family YMCA, http://www.bedfordymca.org/bedford-donate/. For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com.
