Dorothy S. Leech, 96, of Lynchburg, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, December 9, 2019. She was the widow of Howard G. Leech and preceded in death by her parents, Fred W. and Annie M. Small, of Richmond. Dorothy was a member of West Lynchburg Baptist Church for over 50 years, where she served as an officer in the Dorcas Class and volunteered in the nursey for many years. She was the former president and co-owner of Leech and Hicks Insurance Agency. She is survived by her three daughters, Gail Harris and husband, Wayne, Diana Hicks and husband, Ira, and Jackie Cox and husband, Charlie; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A celebration of Dorothy's life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019, in the chapel at West Lynchburg Baptist Church on Memorial Avenue. The family will receive visitors in the parlor of the church at 10 a.m. before the service. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Gentle Shepherd Hospice and Meals on Wheels. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
