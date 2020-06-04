September 24, 1952 - May 29, 2020 SFC Fred Holland Lee, 67, passed away peacefully from this life the morning of May 29, 2020, after a gradual decline in health. He was surrounded and supported by his loving wife, family and caregiver during the last days of his life. SFC Lee was born on September 24, 1952, to the late Reverend Fred Arnold Lee and Pastor Fannie Toller Lee. In addition to his parents, SFC Lee was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Lee and his sister, Sharon Lee-Williams. SFC Lee was a veteran of the United States Army, serving his country from 1975-1996. He was a member of the Cross Road Baptist Church, serving as member of the usher board and sang in the choir. Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Lisa Lee of the residence; one son, John Lee of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware; three stepchildren, Malik Graves of Evington, Virginia, Shanna Brew and Jasmine Myers, both of Altavista, Virginia; three brothers, Timothy Lee (Robyn) and Byron Lee (Patricia), all of Lynch Station, Virginia, and Jerome Lee; one sister, Shelia Lee-Austin of Hurt, Virginia; seven grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Graveside rites for SFC Lee will be conducted on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 3 p.m. at the Cross Road Baptist Church with the Rev. William J. Coleman, eulogist and military rites by American Legion Post #16 of Lynchburg, Virginia. A viewing will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m. with the family being present from 6 until 7 p.m. In compliance with state and federal restrictions, masks are highly recommended. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.
