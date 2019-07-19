Sgt. Maj. Willard T. Lee (Ret.) Sgt. Maj. Willard T. Lee (Ret.), 88, of Forest, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at his residence. He was the loving husband of Patricia Ann Egan Lee for 60 years. Born November 3, 1930, in Muscogee County, Georgia, he was a son of the late Forrest Edgar Lee and Carrie Malonia Holloway Lee. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Becky Ann Bostic and seven siblings. Willard proudly served his country for four years in the U.S. Army and 25 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, retiring as Sergeant Major having served in the Vietnam and Korean Wars. He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather who loved spending time with his family and was of the Catholic faith. He was a member of the Marine Corps League, American Legion Post 16 and loved all sports especially being an avid fan of Alabama Crimson Tide. He leaves to cherish his memory four children, Wyann Franklin (Victor Harris) of Evington, James F. Lee Sr. of Forest, John Lee (Rhonda) of Reidsville, N.C., and Jeff Lee (Lisa) of Forest; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-four great grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. The family would like to give their heartfelt thanks to his caregiver, Crystal Thompson of Evington, and the staff of Gentle Shepherd Hospice for their loving care and support. A celebration of Willard's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers,memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220-3049 or The American Cancer Society. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory 427 Graves Mill Road (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
