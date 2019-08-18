Bettie K. Lee, of Lynchburg, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, August 11, 2019. She was 87. Born in Danville, Virginia, Bettie called Lynchburg home for the last 52 years. She will be dearly missed by family and friends. Bettie is survived by her sons, Richard (Nicolle) Lee of Lynchburg, Michael (Marie) Lee of Benson, N.C., and Stephen Lee of Farmville, Va.; her grandchildren include Richard Aaron Lee of Oak Island, N.C., Matthew T. Lee of Portland, Ore., Captain Russell H. Lee (USAF); and Lucky (grandpuppy). A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory in Lynchburg. The family requests memorial contributions be made to Centra Hospice, 1920 Atherhholt Road, Lynchburg, Va., 434-200-4791. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, 220 Breezewood Drive, Lynchburg, Va., is assisting her family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.tharpfuneralhome.com.
