Nora Dean Bryant Layne, 85, of Lynch Station, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. She was born on Friday, October 13, 1933, in Buckingham County, a daughter of the late Percy Bryant and Edna Bryant Bryant. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Edgar J. Layne; seven brothers; and one sister. She was retired from BGF Industries in Altavista and was a member of Tree of Life Ministries. She is survived by her daughter, Theresa Layne Crouch and husband, Ronnie; her son, James Layne Jr.; her brothers, Elmo Bryant and Marshall Bryant; as well as two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bedford. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. in the chapel with the Rev. Mike Dodson officiating. Interment will follow in Quaker Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
