William Ernest Layne Jr. William Ernest Layne Jr., 90, of Snapps Mill Road, Spout Spring, died Friday, October 18, 2019. He was the husband of the late Alice Jennings Layne. Born in Lynchburg, December 22, 1928, he was a son of the late Leavie Roberts and William Ernest Layne Sr. William was a member of Spout Spring Baptist Church, a Charter member of Spout Spring Ruritan Club, and a member of Appomattox Moose Lodge 975. He served his country in the United States Army. He is survived by one son, Robert Alan "Bobby" Layne, and fiancé, Christie Campbell of Spout Spring; one sister, Pauline McFadden; two sisters-in-law, Claudine Horne and Loretta Layne; two grandchildren, Brittany Layne and Brandon Layne; one great-granddaughter, Ella Brynn Glass; numerous nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Margaret Hostetler. He was preceded in death by one brother, Jack Layne; three sisters, Cotton McFadden, Betty Thomas Gaines, and Florence Lottie Johnson. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Spout Spring Baptist Church with the Rev. Paul Kvasnicka officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Sunday October 20, 2019 at his residence, and one hour prior to the service on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the church. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society, C/O Sharon Mobley, PO Box 1084, Appomattox, VA 24522. The family would like to express a special thank you to Jesse Southern, Curtis and Marie Wooten, and the various caregivers that have assisted William over the past months. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
