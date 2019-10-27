George Warren Layne, 83, Bedford, Va. passed into Heaven on Friday, October 18, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; son, Richard Warren (Wanda); stepdaughters, Barbara Byers, deceased (Gilbert) of Coleman Falls, Va., Tammy Layne (John) of Lynchburg, Va., Cheryl Menard of Bedford, Va., and Rebecca Sims (Kay) of Rustburg, Va.; and stepsons, Roger Manley (Tracy) of Bedford, Va., and Pete Newcomer (Ronda) of Covington, Va. He retired from Taylor Ramsey Lumber Co. He was also member of the Lynchburg National Guard from 1954-1958. Son of late Fredrick and Lillie D. Layne, of Elon, Va.; loving foster parents, Ralph and Mamie Campbell; foster brothers and sisters, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, neices, nephews, and friends. George requests no viewing or visitation, no service of any kind or flowers. George was a loving husband, father and grandpa. He will be missed by all. To send online condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford, is assisting the family.
