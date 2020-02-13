Catherine "Kitty" Norman Layne, 98, of Lynchburg, went home to be with Lord Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at The Summit. She was the wife of the late Edward "Buck" Calvin Layne. Born on April 24, 1921, in Zearing, Iowa, she was the daughter of the late Charles E. Norman and the late Myrtle Gogerty Norman. Kitty was a former secretary for a real estate company, and a faithful member of West Lynchburg Baptist Church for 67 years. She served our country in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Kitty was a loving daughter, wife, sister, aunt and friend. In addition to her husband and parents, Catherine was preceded in death by her son, David Calvin Layne; and three siblings, Loren Norman, Harold Norman and Pearl Thorson. Kitty is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family members and friends. A graveside service will be conducted 1 p.m., Friday, February 14, 2020, at Fort Hill Memorial Park with the Rev. Randy Kent officiating. There will be no scheduled visitation hours at the funeral home, yet family and friends are welcome to visit. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to West Lynchburg Baptist Church, 3031 Memorial Ave. Lynchburg, VA 24501, or a charity of your choice. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.

