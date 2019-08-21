Ruth Alice Batchelor Lawson passed this earth unto heaven on August 16, 2019. She was born and raised in Mt. Gilead, Ohio, where she married John Lawson. They moved to Erie, Penn. and began raising their family. The family moved to Lynchburg, Va. and had many fond memories at Timberlake. Ruth was actively involved at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church as a teacher and in choir and music. She taught at Brookville High School for 19 years in the English department, and coached the girls track team. She spent her final years in Richmond, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Elvin Lawson Jr.; and her siblings, Harriet Zinn, Lois Batchelor, and Bill Batchelor. She is survived by her children, Kristie Faison, David Lawson, Annie Mitchum, Daniel Lawson, and Martin Lawson. She had 12 grandchildren and step-grandchildren, Joshua Lawson, Jesse Lawson, Kit Prete, Megan Prete, Sara Rains, Nicole Lawson, Kyle Lawson, Emily Mitchum, Chris Mitchum, Britany Boyce, Dave Henderson, and Chris Henderson. She had 13 great-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren, Kay Paris, Evelyn Boyce, Margaret Alice Boyce, namesake, Dexter Rains, Brewer Rains, August Mitchum, Taylor Lawson, Lachlan Henderson, Coleman Henderson, Cali Mitchum, Taylor Mitchum, Hannah Henderson, and Tristan Henderson. The greatest joy in Ruth's life was her loving family. She will live on in all of us. Services will be held at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 7 p.m. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory of Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
