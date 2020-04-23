Iris Joyce Mawyer Lawson, widow of Kelly D. Lawson, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at her home. She was born in Lynchburg, on April 17, 1927, daughter of the late Alfred L. Mawyer and the late Sarah C. Mawyer. Iris was retired from McBride Sign Company and was a former co-owner of Kathryn's Flower Shop. She is survived by a nephew, Stan Mawyer and his wife, Leslie, of Naples, Florida; a niece, Sherry Hart and her husband, John, of Culpepper; as well as special friends, Janice Lacks and her husband, Darryl and Brenda Lloyd. The family would like to offer a special thanks to all of Iris's caregivers and nurses who were so devoted to her and gave her such loving care. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittentimberlake.com. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020, with Pastor Mike Dodson officiating. Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, attendance at the service will be by invitation only, however the service will be live streamed on Facebook. To view the service on Facebook, please go to www.facebook.com/whittenfuneralhome. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lynchburg Humane Society, 1211 Old Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.