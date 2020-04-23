Iris Joyce Mawyer Lawson, widow of Kelly D. Lawson, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at her home. She was born in Lynchburg, on April 17, 1927, daughter of the late Alfred L. Mawyer and the late Sarah C. Mawyer. Iris was retired from McBride Sign Company and was a former co-owner of Kathryn's Flower Shop. She is survived by a nephew, Stan Mawyer and his wife, Leslie, of Naples, Florida; a niece, Sherry Hart and her husband, John, of Culpepper; as well as special friends, Janice Lacks and her husband, Darryl and Brenda Lloyd. The family would like to offer a special thanks to all of Iris's caregivers and nurses who were so devoted to her and gave her such loving care. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittentimberlake.com. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020, with Pastor Mike Dodson officiating. Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, attendance at the service will be by invitation only, however the service will be live streamed on Facebook. To view the service on Facebook, please go to www.facebook.com/whittenfuneralhome. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lynchburg Humane Society, 1211 Old Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.

