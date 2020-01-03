Clarence M. Lawson, 88, of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. He owned and operated Lawson-Fitzgerald Garage, Inc. along with his son since 1966. He served in the U.S. Navy and a was a veteran of the Korean War. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Judy Fitzgerald Lawson; son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy and Janet Lawson; two grandchildren, Jessica Heflin and husband, Dave and JamieThomas and husband, J.T.; three great-grandchildren, Ava Heflin, Jozie Thomas and James Thomas; and one brother, Jack Lawson. A service celebrating Clarence's life will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, with the Rev. Dr. Monty Fox officiating. Interment to follow at Virginia Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Keystone Baptist Church, 212 Fleetwood Dr, Lynchburg, VA 24501 or Gideons International Bedford Camp Route 6, Bedford, VA 24523. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Lawson, Clarence M.
