On January, 27, 2020, the Lord came and rescued Patricia Elaine Donald Lawhorne from the evil grips of Alzheimer's and vascular dementia. She was born on March 27, 1944, to the late James Wyatt and Frances Mae Burns Donald. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Jimmy, Tommy, and Edward "Butch" Donald, as well as the father of her children, Donald Lawhorne Sr. Surviving her are her children, Monica Lawhorne Chavis, (Leonard), Donald D.W. Lawhorne Jr., (Tammy); her grandchildren, Chase Lawhorne, (Candie) Alyssa Chavis Brown (Joshua), Allison Chavis, John and Maegan Cash; her great-grandchildren, Chase Lawhorne, Jackson Brown, Casey and Hannah Spicer; and her brothers, Jack Donald (Barbara) and Ricky Donald (Kathy). She graduated from E.C. Glass High School. She was a charter member of Thomas Road Baptist Church. She worked at Lynchburg Foundry, Ericsson and Liberty University. The family wishes to thank all of her doctors that attended her care. A special thanks to Centra Hospice for making her journey home peaceful. A visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m., Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg. In lieu of flowers, please consider a charity or cause of your choice. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Lawhorne, Patricia Elaine Donald
