Lucille Burnley Lawhorne, 96, of Lynchburg, passed away peacefully with her family around her on Thursday, November 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Jack Lawhorne. She was born in Buckingham, Va., the daughter of the late John Burnley and Ida Bell Perdue Burnley. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Edward Burnley, Florence Burnley Abbott and Daniel Burnley. Lucille is survived by her only daughter, Peggy Lawhorne Hudson and husband, Patrick, of Lynchburg; two grandsons, who were her pride and joy, Robert Hudson and wife, Kathy, and Patrick Hudson Jr.; and one great-grandson, Benjamin Hudson, all of Lynchburg. She is also survived by her nephew, whom she raised as her own, Billy W. Burnley of Lynchburg. Lucille was a charter member of Thomas Road Baptist Church, one of the original 35 that met at Mountain View Elementary School for the very first service. The family will receive visitors on Monday, November 18, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with Pastor Jonathan Falwell and the Rev. Dave Horsley officiating. Entombment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Thomas Road Baptist Church, One Mountain View Rd., Lynchburg, Virginia 24502. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is assisting the Lawhorne family (239-0331). To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
