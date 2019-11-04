Christy Bell Lawhorne, 95, of Arrington, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019, in Lynchburg. Born in Tyro, on October 27, 1924, she was a daughter of the late Marcellus and Mary Frances Lawhorne. Christy had been a faithful member of Harmony Presbyterian Church. She served whole-heartedly wherever she was needed and was known for her devotion in attendance. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend and will be dearly missed by many. She is survived by her son, Paul Cecil Lawhorne (Lena Ramsey) of Roseland; her daughters, Alma June Lawhorne (the late Ray) of Tyro, Doris Ann Lawhorne (the late Johnny) of Roseland, Shelby Jean Lawhorne of Arrington, Cynthia Mae Brown (Tommy) of Madison Heights, and Lucy Marie Cunningham (Larry) of Riner; 10 grandchildren. 18 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, and a host of other loving relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jimmie Lawhorne, and siblings, Adar, Viney, Sallie, Idelle, Mary, Queen Etta, Daniel and Icem. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Byrum-Parr Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Lawhorne Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
