Clarence "C.W." Wiley Lawhorne JR., 93 passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, He was the loving and devoted husband of Margaret Bradshaw Lawhorne for 70 years. Born in Lynchburg on November 11, 1926, he was a son of the late Clarence Wiley Lawhorne Sr. and Lula Allen Lawhorne. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald Lawhorne, Maurice Lawhorne and three sisters, Mildred Morton, Barbara Hawkins and Kathleen Holland. C.W. was a graduate of Farmville High School; Phillips Business College and the United States Armed Forces Institute. He proudly served his country in World War II in the United States Navy where he served as a Petty Officer sailing the Atlantic, Pacific, and Mediterranean Oceans. In 1955, he and his brother, Maurice started Lawhorne Brothers Inc. a local paving company where he was very active and served as its President until he retired in 2007. He was a past member of the American Road Builders Association, Virginia Road Builders Association, and the Virginia Asphalt Association. He was a faithful member of Rivermont Avenue Baptist Church for over 40 years. C.W's favorite pastimes included traveling the East Coast with Margaret in his RV and spending time with his family at Smith Mountain Lake. He leaves a legacy of faith, leadership, strong work ethic and an unmatched dedication to his family. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Cynthia L. Reynolds; three grandchildren, Crystal Workman (Richard), Carson Mitchell (Thomas), Jeff Reynolds (Amanda); five great-grandchildren, Cullen Frank, Caleb Workman, Adler Reynolds, Arden Reynolds, Camden Mitchell; a sister-in-law, Rita Lawhorne; and many nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday May 4, 2020, in Fort Hill Memorial Park by Pastor Carlton A. Duck. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Gospel Community Church, 1301 Rivermont Avenue Lynchburg, VA 24504, or a charity of your choice. The family would like to thank Jean Ferguson, Linda Lacy, and Centra Hospice for the excellent care they provided C.W.. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
