SFC, US Army Retired Robert L. Lawhorn Sr., 89, of Second Street, Appomattox, died Thursday, January 2, 2020, at his residence. Born in Lynchburg, Va., on December 27, 1930, he was a son of the late Mittie Johns and Robert Pompey Lawhorn. He was preceded in death, by his loving wife, Sylvia Hall Lawhorn; sisters, Ann and Margaret; and brothers, Dudley, John, and Calvin. Robert was a retired U.S. Army veteran with 41 years of service. He served his country with honor and distinction with the 803rd Corp of Engineers. Robert served as an Advisor in the Vietnam War earning a Bronze Star. He operated a salvage business, Bob's Garage & Auto Parts in Spout Spring before retiring to Appomattox. He is survived by his three children, Elizabeth Allen (Stanley), Robert Lawhorn Jr. (Gwen), and Cynthia Shepard (Delmar); a brother, Ben Lawhorn (Lois); his companion, Louise Ethridge Brennan; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, January 6, 2020, at Robinson Funeral Home by Dr. John Boucher. Burial will follow in Reedy Spring Baptist Church Cemetery with military rites accorded by American Legion Post #16. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, January 5, 2020, from 4 until 6 p.m. and other times at the residence. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the American Cancer Society, c/o Sharon Mobley, PO Box 1084, Appomattox, VA 24522. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
Lawhorn Sr., Robert L.
