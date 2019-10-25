Christine Louise Hand Laughlin, 87, of Lynchburg, died on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Henry Thomas Laughlin. Christine was born on August 20, 1932, in Tyrone, Pa., a daughter of the late John Bernard Hand and Cecilia Ann Barroner Hand. She was an active parishioner of Holy Cross Catholic Church. She is survived by her children, Lawrence Joseph Laughlin (Donna), Michele Rose Hampton (Steven), Henry Paul Laughlin (Janice), Lisa Laughlin Mann, and Tina Marie Mays (Wayne); brother, Michael C. Hand (Rita); 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Christine was a junior bowling coach, a member of the Teen Club, enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles, reading and spending time with her children and grandchildren. The family will receive friends Sunday, October 27, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg and one hour prior to the service on Monday. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Msgr. J. Kenneth Rush officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial contributions to the Lynchburg Humane Society, 1211 Old Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory of Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
