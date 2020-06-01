April 29, 1927 - May 30, 2020 Thomas Dillard Larkin Jr., 93, of Lynchburg, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at his niece's residence in Appomattox. Born on April 29, 1927, in Baltimore, Md., he was the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Dillard Larkin Sr. Tom served our country in the United States Army during World War II and was a tank commander. His desire was to remain active, but was discharged when the war was over. He was an entrepreneur and a man of many talents. Tom was a historian, an avid reader of many subjects mainly World War I, a collector of books, an experienced runner, boxer and could speak four different languages. He was a Real Estate Investor and loved working on his house. He was a member of the American Legion Post 16. Tom was very generous and caring toward everyone he knew, a friend to many, and he will be greatly missed. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the love of his life, Treva Garrett; cousin, Anna Dean; Steve's wife, Sue and daughter, Christy McHuth; Kimberley's husband, Scott Booth; and friend, Ray Green. Tom is survived by many family members, Steve Womack of Lynchburg, and his son, Rodney Womack and wife, Sandy and their children, Erin and Eva; Crystal Cowart of Appomattox, and her son, Cameron Cowart and wife, Diana, and their children, Logan, Zeppelin, and Gentry, Kay Eubanks and husband, Chris, Colbey Cowart and wife, LeAnne, and Colin Cowart; Kimberly Booth of Fla., and her children, Brock and Skyler; Anna's husband, Charles Dean; Treva's niece, Babette Vick of Windsor, Va. and her daughter, Valerie Vick and Treva's nephew, Derek Barcroft and wife, Crystal; friend, Christopher Okano; family friend, Tweefy Milsbaugh of Baltimore, Md. and her son, Marcus Milsbaugh and wife, Hillary and their daughter, Lilly of Upperco, Md., JoAnn Cates of Baltimore and Judy Anderson, MD of S.C.; Ray's wife, Sandra Green; Rosemary Wilson; cousins, Jim and Marilyn Williams from Williamsport, Pa.; and friends, Tammy Mason and husband, Scott and their son, Jeremy. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Spring Hill Cemetery, with the Rev. Monsignor J. Kenneth Rush officiating. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is assisting the Larkin family (239-0331).
