Aubrey Ray Lacy, 89, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Accordius Health at Lynchburg. He was the husband of the late Nancy Hylton Lacy. Born on October 6, 1930, in Bedford County, he was a son of the late John Frank Lacy and Gracie Padget Lacy. He was a member of Keystone Baptist Church. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by 11 brothers and sisters. He is survived by two sons, Louis Ray Lacy and his wife, Brenda, of Lynchburg, and Kenneth Wayne Lacy of Lynchburg; a daughter, Audrey Lacy Worley and her husband, Rory, of Goode; six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with Pastor Jack Barrett officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Memorial Contributions may be made to Gideons International at gideons.org Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
