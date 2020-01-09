John Thomas Kurlander, 90, of Spring Grove Road, Appomattox, died on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. Born in Beverly Hills, California, on August 15, 1929, he was a son of the late Kathryn Swem and John Jacob Kurlander. He was a United States Marine Corps veteran serving his country in the Korean War. John retired from the California Highway Patrol and was a farmer. He is survived by his wife, AnnaMaria Kammerer Kurlander of Spout Spring and a daughter, Kathryn Kurlander of Lynchburg. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

