Harold Fayne Kramer went home to be with his Lord on Monday, November 18, 2019. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy Marie Kramer of 67 and one half years. Harold is survived by six children, Dianne (Norris), Scott Sr. (Sandy), Michael (Missie deceased), Billy (Connie), Kevin (Suzanne), and Zane (Janet). He is survived by ten grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and a special friend and companion, Fran Ferrel. Harold was a long time member of Covenant Presbyterian Church where he served as elder and deacon. He also attended Clearview Baptist Church. He served twenty years in the U.S. Navy spanning a period from World War II through the Korean War. He survived on two carriers that were attacked and sunk. They were the USS Lexington and the USS Block Island. He retired as Chief Petty Officer. He then began his twenty-eight year career at Virginia Baptist Hospital as food services director. After he retired from VBH he volunteered at the Centra Rehab Center at the Jamerson YMCA. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Fort Hill Memorial Park. Pastor Zane Kramer will be officiating. The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Centra Hospice. In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory of Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
