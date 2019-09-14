Frederick "Rick" Delaney Kost Jr., 70, of Lynchburg, went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. He was born in Lynchburg, on December 25, 1948, son of Lola Hart Steppe and the late Frederick Kost Sr. Rick was a member of Living Word Baptist Church and loved the Lord with all his heart and soul. He had retired from BWX Technologies, served his country in the United States Army during Vietnam and was a member of American Legion Post #16 and the NRA. Rick loved camping each year at Virginia State Parks with his family, floating down the James River, fishing, and especially taking overnight trips on the river with his two grandsons. When not camping he enjoyed working Sudoku puzzles, playing his guitar, reading the Bible and spending time with family and friends. He had a great love for his country and a wonderful sense of humor. Survivors include his wife, Patricia W. Kost; daughter, Dawn R. Jennings and her husband, Donnie and her mother, Nancy Blackwell; two grandsons, Justin E. Bobbitt and wife, Vanessa and Jason Taylor Bobbitt and fiancée, Jessica; three great-grandchildren, Devin, Layla, and Easton; brothers, Randy Kost and Tim Kost; and sisters, Patricia Ring and husband, Wayne, Susan Davis and husband, Otto, and Kim Kost and life partner, Robert. His is also survived by his loving companion Cowboy, whom he called his "best friend". A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with Pastor Gary Yates officiating. Military honors will be rendered by American Legion Post #16. The family will receive friends following the service until 4 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the American Cancer Society, 2050 Langhorne Road #201, Lynchburg, VA 24501, or the Lynchburg Humane Society, 1211 Old Graves Mill Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24502. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.