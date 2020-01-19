Shirley Connelly Koss, 93, died Sunday, January 12, 2020. A service will be held at First Baptist Church in Lynchburg today, January 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Paul Dakin officiating. Interment will be private at Fort Hill Memorial Park. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

