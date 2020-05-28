Shirley Ann Carter Koonce, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Frankin Square Hospital Hospital in Baltmore, Md. A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Arch Creek Cemetery, Concord. Va. Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Davis-Turner Funeral Service 1016 Rivermont Ave.

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Koonce as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

