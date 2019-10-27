Wayne Elbert Kohman, 92, of Lynchburg, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday October 17, 2019, at his residence. Born on March 15, 1927, in Orange, N.J., he was one of two sons of the late Girard T. and Ella (Shank) Kohman. Wayne was a graduate of Summit High School in New Jersey and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He then attended the University of Kansas where he earned a mechanical engineering degree. Wayne met and married Nancy Harrold while working for Westinghouse in Pittsburgh, Pa. They celebrated 64 years of marriage in September. Wayne had a successful career working for Curtis Wright and Perkin Elmer where he contributed to the designs of Sky Lab and the Hubble Space Telescope. Wayne was an avid tennis player and was passionate about sailing the waters of Long Island Sound with family and friends. He was an active member of the Saugatuck River Power Squadron as both a student and instructor and was a member of Wilton Presbyterian Church in Wilton, Conn. In addition to his wife, Wayne is survived by three children, David Kohman and wife, Kim, of Chesterfield, Va., Donald Kohman and Angel of Newton, N.J., and Patricia Andrews and husband, William, of Lynchburg; four grandchildren, Matthew Kohman and Brittany Adams of Richmond, Va., Kathleen Whitaker and husband, Michael, of Arlington, Va., Macy Andrews of Lynchburg, and William Kohman of N.J.; a brother, Warren Kohman of San Diego, Calif,; and other relatives and friends. The family would like to give their heartfelt thanks to his CNA, Alexandra Vargas and the staff of Visiting Angels for their loving care and support. A Celebration of Wayne's Life will be conducted at 3 p.m., Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Forest Presbyterian Church, 1226 Two Church Lane, Forest, VA 24551, by the Rev. Morgan Whitfield Jr. Burial will be held in Wilton, Conn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Wayne Kohman to Wilton Presbyterian Church, 48 New Canaan Road, Wilton, CT 06897 or Forest Presbyterian Church. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory 427 Graves Mill Road (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
