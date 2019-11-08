John Frederick Kluge Jr., age 98, of Lynchburg, widow of Mary C. Kluge, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. He was born on July 30, 1921, in Shippensburg, Pa., son of the late John and Evalyn Kluge. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Cara Shaw. John was retired from General Electric Corporation, and was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church and the Lyn Dan Heights Ruitan Club. Survivors include three daughters, Martha B. Harry, Yvonne K. Ernst, and Christina K Richards and her husband, Dennis. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. Funeral services and burial will be held in Carlisle, Pa. next week. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.
