Ellie Margaret Kirby, 81, of Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at the Bedford Hospice House. Born on October 7, 1937, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Mildred Kirby. Ellie retired from Compass Bank as a branch manager. She is survived by her daughter, Denise Elliott and husband, Warren; son, Quentin Adams; three grandchildren, Candace Sanchez and husband, David, Ryan Elliott and wife, Pam, and Leland Elliott; sisters, Shirley Owen and Gaile Eubank and husband, Barry; brother, Doug Kirby; and numerous other family members. A private inurnment will be held as a later date. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is assisting the family (239-0331).
