Johnnie McKnight Kinzer Jr., 67, of Lynchburg, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Johnnie was born on February 5, 1952, in Lynchburg, to the late Johnnie Sr. and Dorothy Kinzer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Fred and Margaret Kinzer, Bea and Frances Kinzer and Larry Kinzer, He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sandy Wiley Kinzer; his son, Steven Jason Kinzer and his wife, Laura Beth Kinzer; his daughter, Kelly Kinzer Lefler and her husband, Matthew Stephen Lefler; and grandchildren, MaKayla, Katelyn, Madelyn, Collin, Hailey, Anna and Thomas. He is also survived by his cousins, Willy and Blair Kinzerl his brother and sister-in-law, Pat and Jan Wiley, and a host of extended family. Johnnie grew up in Lynch Station, Va., and graduated from Altavista High School (Class of 1970). He kept in touch with countless friends from school and valued these friendships immensely. Johnnie was an avid Nascar fan and steam locomotive enthusiast. He loved to travel and just see where a road would take him. He was a friend to everyone he met and had a laugh that would fill any room. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He worked for Fisher Auto Parts for 30+ years and had worked for Sonny Merryman prior to falling ill. The family will receive friends Sunday, October 6, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg. A funeral service will be held Monday, October 7, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Tharp Funeral home. Burial will follow at Fort Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to a charity of your choice. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory of Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
