James "Jim" Claude King, 84, of Forest, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, January 30, 2020. He was the loving husband of Frances McLelland King for 63 years. Born August 5, 1935, in Statesville, N.C. he was the son of the late John Shelton King Sr. and Sarah Greenwood King. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Gertrude King Benfield and Anne King Pharr. He graduated with a degree in agriculture from NC State in 1957, followed by a 28-year career in agricultural sales, mostly with WR Grace. He worked and lived in N.C., S.C. and Va. during those 28 years. Following his career in agriculture, Jim owned with his wife two businesses, Adventureland Video and Jim's Wallpapering Service, both of Forest, Va. Jim was a lifelong member of the Presbyterian church and founding member of Forest Presbyterian Church. He was passionate about God and the church serving many times as a deacon, elder and chairperson of various committees. Jim was devoted to his family. He passionately attended any event in which his young sons and later grandchildren participated. He was an avid follower of N.C. State Wolfpack athletics and he loved to vacation and travel with his wife and family members. In addition to his wife Fran, he is survived by his two sons and their wives, James Neal King (Jann) of Bristol, Va., Shelton Laurence King (Gwen) of Powhatan, Va.; his five grandchildren, Jessica Long (Thomas), Ryan King, Julia King, Jak King and Brandon King; and his brother John Shelton King Jr. of Statesville, N.C. The family will receive visitors at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 followed by an 11 a.m. Memorial service at Forest Presbyterian Church in Forest, Va. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Forest Presbyterian Church. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
