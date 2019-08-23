Sherry L. Burroughs Kimbrough went to be with the Lord on August 19, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital, in Lynchburg, Va. She was 74 years old, and was born in Georgetown, S.C. The past 3 years, she has lived in Thomas Terrace in Campbell County, Va., and has been a member of Thomas Terrace Baptist Church, where she particularly liked the widows ministry. Naturally a night owl, she enjoyed audio books, shopping, and collecting recipes. Sherry's fondest childhood memory was of family trips to Pawleys Island, S.C. A portion of her upbringing was in North Carolina, then she graduated from Manchester High, in Midlothian, Va., in 1962. Married for 51 years, she wed William Earl Kimbrough on August 8, 1965. Primarily a homemaker, Sherry also worked as a school secretary for Richmond Public Schools. She was employed by Southside Community Hospital for 10 years in the E.R., and billing departments. She and William had a farm in Crewe, Va. They adopted Chris, and later lived in Prince Edward County for the next 34 years. Sherry was the Sunday school superintendent and VBS director while at Heritage Baptist Church in Farmville for decades. Sherry is survived by her son, Chris and daughter-in-law, Alice; grandchildren, Luke, Megan, and Raymond; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, William, she was preceded in death by her mother, Nell; father, C. Russell; and her sisters, Robin and S. Elaine. Special thanks to the caring staff of Centra, Appomattox Rehab, and UVA dialysis. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, where she will be interred alongside her husband. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.
