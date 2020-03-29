William Edward Kiernan, 79, of Lynchburg, formerly of Long Island, N.Y., passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of Janet G. Kiernan for 55 years. Born on September 11, 1940, he was the son of the late Edward J. and Margaret A. Garden Kiernan. He was a retired vice-president with J.P. Morgan Chase and previously with Citi-Bank. In addition to his wife, Janet, he is survived by two sons, Drew Edward Kiernan (Sara) of Lynchburg, and Christopher Adam Kiernan (Christina) of Yonkers, N.Y.; two daughters, Jennifer Lee Capobianco (Carmine) of East Northport, N.Y., and Jody Ann Gozza (Christopher) of Neversink, N.Y.; and seven grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to St Jude's Children Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or a charity of your choice. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Wiggington Road Chapel, 385-8900, is serving the family. On-line condolences may be sent to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com.

