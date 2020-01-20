Bradley Lewis Kidd Jr., 24, of Richmond Highway, Pamplin, went to be with the Lord along with his daughter, Braelynn Louise Kidd on Friday, January 17, 2020, at his residence. He was the husband of Tori Parsons Kidd. Born in Lynchburg, Va., on May 13, 1995, he was a son of Crystal Martin Kidd and Bradley Lewis Kidd Sr. of Appomattox. Bradley attended Thomas Road Baptist Church. In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by a daughter, Everleigh Grace Kidd; two brothers, Dylan Everett Kidd and Cayden Charles Percy Kidd; two sisters, Hayley Dawn Kidd and Kayley Elizabeth Kidd; grandmothers, Betty Goin Martin and Linda Harvey Kidd; mother-in-law, Robin Parsons; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Percy Everett Kidd and James Haywood Martin; great-grandparents, Lewis G. and Shirley Harvey and Mary and Charles Everett Kidd; uncle, Jimmy Dean Martin; and aunt, Donna Martin Maddox. Bradley had an endless love for his family and friends and his pets, Whitley, Buddy, and Kalijah. He enjoyed being outdoors hunting and fishing, music, cars, and most of all being with his family. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Bible Baptist Church by the Rev. Jonathan Falwell and the Rev. Paul Kvasnicka. A committal service will be held at 3 p.m. at Antioch-Union Baptist Church Cemetery, 2810 Greenway Road, Wingina. The family will receive friends at Robinson Funeral Home on Monday, January 20, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. and other times at the "The Red Barn" 316 Redfields Road, Appomattox. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
Kidd Jr., Bradley Lewis
