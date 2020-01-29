Charles Milton "Chuck" Kidd, 69, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020. Born on October 10, 1950, in Baltimore, Md., he was the son of the late Charles Milton Kidd and Pearl Allen Kidd. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Barbara Mullins, Jane Bagby and Nancy Weeks. Chuck proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force and was of the Baptist faith. He loved traveling and spending time at Myrtle Beach and had worked in retail sales for different businesses including the Gay Dolphin at Myrtle Beach. He leaves to cherish his memory two sisters, Bettie K. Nuckols and husband, Joseph, of Lynchburg, and Charlotte K. Gilliam and husband, Hugh, of Phenix. Funeral services will be private. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory 427 Graves Mill Road (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
Kidd, Charles Milton "Chuck"
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Kidd as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.