Braelynn Louise Kidd, born on January 31, 2019, went to be with the Lord along with her father, Bradley Lewis Kidd Jr. on Friday, January 17, 2020. She is survived by her mother, Tori Parsons Kidd; her twin sister, Everleigh Grace Kidd; grandparents, Robin Parsons, Bradley Kidd Sr. and Crystal Martin Kidd; great-grandparents, Bob and Doreen Parsons, Linda Harvey Kidd, Hope Starr, and Betty Goin Martin; and great-great-grandmother, Frances K. "Gramma Ba" Parsons. She was preceded in death by great-grandfathers, Percy Everett Kidd and James Haywood Martin. Braelynn enjoyed cuddling, her taggie blanket, playing peek-a-boo, blowing raspberries, and watching Veggie Tales and Elmo. She liked eating potato salad and blueberries. Most of all she loved her daddy, mama, twin sister, nanna, papa, grammi, and all her family A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Bible Baptist Church by the Rev. Jonathan Falwell and the Rev. Paul Kvasnicka. A committal service will be held at 3 p.m. at Antioch-Union Baptist Church Cemetery, 2810 Greenway Road, Wingina. The family will receive friends at Robinson Funeral Home on Monday, January 20, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. and other times at the "The Red Barn" 316 Redfields Road, Appomattox. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
Kidd, Braelynn Louise
