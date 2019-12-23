Hugh Marshall Keys, 97, of Lynchburg, died on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Runk & Pratt Senior Care. Born on August 2, 1922, to the late John Stanley Keys and Clara Marshall Keys, he attended Boonsboro Schools and graduated from Lynchburg College. Hugh served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II and was stationed in Europe and the Philippines. Hugh married Maymie Wilburn in 1948 and they have one son, Michael Keys and his wife Lucy of San Francisco, Ca. He is further survived by a brother, Paul Keys, of Lynchburg and a sister, Betty Burkholder, Baltimore, Md. He retired from Mead Corp. after 34 years of employment. Hugh and Maymie moved to Hendersonville, N.C., where he enjoyed volunteering for the Forest Service doing trail maintenance. Hugh volunteered for Habitat for Humanity, helping to organize an affiliate in Hendersonville and served as their first President. He enjoyed playing golf and bridge. In Lynchburg, he enjoyed volunteering at Virginia Baptist Hospital and was an elder at Westminster Presbyterian Church. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, 811 Wiggington Rd, Lynchburg, Virginia. Private family inurnment will take place in Presbyterian Cemetery.
